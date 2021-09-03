Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.88. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.06.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 79.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $500.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $419.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.16. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $502.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

