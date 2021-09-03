Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.49 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $25.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 410,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 132,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.
NTR stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,099. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
