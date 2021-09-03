Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.49 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $25.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 410,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 132,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,099. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $36.59 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.