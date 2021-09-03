Zacks: Analysts Expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Analysts predict that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $466.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $466.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $467.00 million. McAfee reported sales of $728.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 435,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,415. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,181,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

