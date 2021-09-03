Zacks: Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) will post sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $132.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year sales of $520.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.90 million to $525.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $683.05 million, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

IS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,066,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,525,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,950,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,054,000.

NYSE IS opened at $9.82 on Friday. ironSource has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

