Zacks: Analysts Expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ARI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,252. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after acquiring an additional 512,404 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after buying an additional 119,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 137,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

