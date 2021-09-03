Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post sales of $781.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $777.40 million to $787.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

AMN traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $116.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.15. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $115.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

