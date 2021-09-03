Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.11.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after buying an additional 1,189,250 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after buying an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 83.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,728,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,413,000 after buying an additional 3,980,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,689,000 after buying an additional 2,780,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

