Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $11.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.30 billion to $11.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.75.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $138.41 on Friday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.82 and a 200 day moving average of $136.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after acquiring an additional 126,068 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after acquiring an additional 389,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

