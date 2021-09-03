Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Yum! Brands worth $34,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $131.27 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

