Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $11.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE DAO opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.69. Youdao has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 1,754.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 98,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Youdao by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

