YIELD App (YLD) Price Hits $0.60

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $74.95 million and $2.87 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061695 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00126460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.43 or 0.00788028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00047189 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,350,049 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

