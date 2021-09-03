YFValue Trading Down 29% This Week (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.39 or 0.00790991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00046919 BTC.

About YFValue

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

