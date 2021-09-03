YF Link (YFL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $415,773.00

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $8.61 million and $415,773.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $167.09 or 0.00332923 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

