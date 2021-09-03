Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.58.

YEXT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,383. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,495 shares in the company, valued at $599,796.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

