Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.08)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $97.5-98.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.26 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Get Yext alerts:

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. 1,121,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,383. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $75,445.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.