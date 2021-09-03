Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $11.83. 30,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,383. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Yext alerts:

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,124. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.