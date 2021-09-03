Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

YZCAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of YZCAY opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.9337 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

