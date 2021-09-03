Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,978,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,801 shares during the period. Yamana Gold makes up about 3.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $12,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 30,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 740,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Yamana Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,212,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.57. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. Equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUY. TheStreet lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

