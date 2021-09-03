Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,205,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $656,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.05 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

