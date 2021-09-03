xSuter One Day Trading Volume Reaches $217,715.00 (XSUTER)

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One xSuter coin can currently be purchased for $240.28 or 0.00473958 BTC on major exchanges. xSuter has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $217,715.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xSuter has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00065039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00133159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00153821 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.55 or 0.07711725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,786.10 or 1.00177293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.55 or 0.00817709 BTC.

xSuter Coin Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

Buying and Selling xSuter

