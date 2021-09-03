Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Gap Down to $21.37

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $20.90. Xperi shares last traded at $21.05, with a volume of 1,093 shares traded.

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xperi in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 83.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

