XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,818,000.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,818,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $77.71 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.07.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPEL. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in XPEL by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XPEL by 217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 112,589 shares in the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

