XMax Hits Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, XMax has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $601,717.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

XMax Coin Profile

XMX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,929,972,748 coins. The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

