Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 5%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.48. 760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 180,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $773.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

