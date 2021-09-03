Wrapped NXM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.46 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $139.99 million and $18.46 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $83.48 or 0.00165797 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.68 or 0.00789849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046953 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

