WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Get WPP alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter valued at $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $11,800,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in WPP by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,269,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,071,000 after buying an additional 144,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in WPP by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPP (WPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.