Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Sets New 1-Year High at $294.90

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 294.90 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 289.60 ($3.78), with a volume of 134037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289.70 ($3.78).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 270.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 211.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 72.43.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

