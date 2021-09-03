WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.58. Approximately 16,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 66,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 132.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

