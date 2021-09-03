WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.58. Approximately 16,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 66,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EES. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 9,425.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 132.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 45.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EES)

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

