WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.98

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 4174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 15.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter worth $586,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

