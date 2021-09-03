William Salomon Acquires 45,500 Shares of Hansa Trust A Shares (LON:HANA) Stock

Hansa Trust A Shares (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon bought 45,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 219 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £99,645 ($130,186.83).

HANA opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Hansa Trust A Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 222.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.40. The company has a market capitalization of £176.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

About Hansa Trust A Shares

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

