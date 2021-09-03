William Blair Weighs in on Medtronic plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a report released on Monday, August 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic stock opened at $134.73 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

