WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 1,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 385,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 2.11.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

