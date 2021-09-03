Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Sold by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,500 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 127.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 47,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. 66,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $205.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.37. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

