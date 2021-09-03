Western Digital’s (WDC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $115.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.10.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $61.64 on Monday. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,361,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after buying an additional 524,468 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Western Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,819,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $388,475,000 after buying an additional 335,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $413,642,000 after acquiring an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.