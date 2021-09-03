West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will report earnings of $5.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $27.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.83.

WFG traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $80.44. 24,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,328. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 215.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 57.1% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after purchasing an additional 66,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

