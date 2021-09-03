Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $44.06. Approximately 2,136,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 30,500,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

The firm has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,612,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 38.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 924,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after purchasing an additional 257,574 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 233,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

