Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $38.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $311,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock worth $1,221,000. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

