Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. Welbilt reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBT. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, raised their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

