Wedbush Boosts Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target to $15.00

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Hyzon Motors has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hyzon Motors will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

