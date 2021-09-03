Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $16.79. Weber shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 1,044 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Weber in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Weber Company Profile (NYSE:WEBR)

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.