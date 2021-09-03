WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1,689.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 766,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,730,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 105,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,526. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

