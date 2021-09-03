WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,060,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,717 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,160,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,213 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,108,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,849,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,676 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

