WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AADR traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $69.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45.

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

