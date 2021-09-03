WealthShield Partners LLC Has $879,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in IQVIA by 162.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.52. 2,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.75. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.