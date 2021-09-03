WealthShield Partners LLC Has $784,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.81. 253,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,389,328. The firm has a market cap of $189.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

