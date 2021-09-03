WealthShield Partners LLC Has $625,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.19. 135,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,002,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.54. The company has a market cap of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

