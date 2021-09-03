WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 768 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $312,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 158.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.31. 19,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,340. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

