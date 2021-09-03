Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $130.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.33.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $131.36. 25,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $97.02 and a 1 year high of $131.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

