Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after purchasing an additional 573,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,523,551 shares of company stock worth $3,571,851,863. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.10. 141,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

