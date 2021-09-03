Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 68,299 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $59,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total transaction of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,310,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,880,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,447,875. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.56. 6,663,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,315,199. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.90. The firm has a market cap of $416.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.